How can Pakistan win the T20 World Cup?

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram. — AFP/File

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has said that Pakistan have a chance at winning the T20 World Cup 2022 if they control their fragile middle order.

Pakistan's middle order has been under fire recently after failing to perform in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and the recently concluded series against England.

The middle-order vows continued in the ongoing tri-nation series in New Zealand, but Pakistan have reached the finals of the series.

— AFP/File

In an interaction with media on the sidelines of an event in Dubai, Wasim said: "India have a good batting line-up. But they still haven't named Bumrah's replacement. Pakistan, their middle-order is struggling. If the middle-order clicks, Pakistan have a very good bowling attack and one of the best opening pairs. So if they can control the middle-order, they have a chance."

"For the semifinals, what I would like to see is Australia, India and Pakistan. But South Africa could be a dark horse," he added.

Pakistan will take on India in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.