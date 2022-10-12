NASA targets November 14 for Moon rocket launch

WASHINGTON: NASA said Wednesday it would try again to launch its mega Moon rocket on November 14 with backup dates later in the week.
The uncrewed Artemis 1 mission has previously been delayed due to technical issues, including gas leaks, and later by Hurricane Ian which hammered Florida.
"Inspections and analyses over the previous week have confirmed minimal work is required to prepare the rocket and spacecraft to roll out to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center," the space agency wrote in a blog post.
A 69-minute launch window will open at 12:07 am Eastern Time (0407 GMT), with backup dates on November 16 at 1:04 am and November 19 at 1:45 am.
Fifty years after the last mission of the Apollo program, Artemis is NASA´s new flagship program.
Artemis 1 will be used to ensure that the Orion capsule, at the top of the rocket, is safe to transport a crew to the Moon in the future.
McCormick says in the ruling that Musk's side had failed to provide Twitter with copies of all the messages he...
The latest image, captured on September 29, has puzzled astronomers
The programme will select organisations that use technology to solve circularity challenges
Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their tweet after it's been published, says Twitter
In June, India blocked Twitter accounts of Pakistan's embassies, journalists, and other prominent personalities
Stadia has fewer than a million subscribers