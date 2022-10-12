Lahore court acquits PM Shahbaz, Hamza in Rs16bn money laundering case

Former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz (L) and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP/PID

A special court in Lahore Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The Special Court, Central, reserved the verdict on the acquittal pleas of PM Shahbaz and Hamza earlier today.

The court had summoned PM Shahbaz and Hamza at 12 noon today after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor informed the court that no money was directly deposited in the accounts of the father-son duo; however, both the leaders did not appear before the court.

Their lawyer filed a request for exemption from appearance as the prime minister was busy with official engagements and Hamza was unwell.

Shahbaz and Hamza both had moved acquittal applications before the court on which their counsel almost completed his arguments on Tuesday. As the hearing commenced, an application seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance was moved on behalf of Shahbaz, which was accepted by the court.

FIA case



In December 2021, the FIA submitted the challan against Shahbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team has "detected 28 benami accounts of the Shahbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions."

The report added that the amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shahbaz personally.

This amount (Rs16 billion) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of the Shahbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shahbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

"Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who 'held and possessed' the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering," the agency had said.

More to follow...