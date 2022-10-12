Ed Sheeran gives THIS gift to Sam Smith: Check out

Expect anything from Ed Sheeran for gift-giving.
During an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Shape of You singer's best buddy Sam Smith revealed the gift they received from him, "I thought it was a joke," Smith said. "It's a six-foot-two marble penis. It's two tons. I'm going to have to get it craned into my house."
Marble members are one of Sheeran's favourite gifts for his friends.
"Elton [John] got the first," Smith added.
A four-time Grammy winner, Smith, is currently getting rave reviews for their new single Unholy with Kim Petras.
The singer-songwriter confirmed their gender identity as nonbinary.
"In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia," adding, "That's a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way."
Noting that their albums have "always been queer," Smith said.
"It's fascinating how people's politics sometimes can leak into their love of music."
