Ed Sheeran gives THIS gift to Sam Smith: Check out

Ed Sheeran gave THIS gift to Sam Smith: Check out

Expect anything from Ed Sheeran for gift-giving.

During an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Shape of You singer's best buddy Sam Smith revealed the gift they received from him, "I thought it was a joke," Smith said. "It's a six-foot-two marble penis. It's two tons. I'm going to have to get it craned into my house."

Marble members are one of Sheeran's favourite gifts for his friends.

"Elton [John] got the first," Smith added.

A four-time Grammy winner, Smith, is currently getting rave reviews for their new single Unholy with Kim Petras.

The singer-songwriter confirmed their gender identity as nonbinary.

"In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia," adding, "That's a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way."

Noting that their albums have "always been queer," Smith said.

"It's fascinating how people's politics sometimes can leak into their love of music."