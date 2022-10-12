Yolanda Hadid says Gigi Hadid baby girl Khai is 'very careful with nature'

Yolanda Hadid is gushing over her granddaughter Khai Malik.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's two-year-old daughter is the light of Yolanda's life, she admits.
“I feel like my mom came back in this little miniature, incredible little human being,” admits to ET in a new interview. “She does things and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s my mom.'”
"She loves everything," Yolanda adds of the tot.
“Nature, horses, the little ants, she’s careful with everything. She’s just the joy of my life and actually the whole family.”
Khai was born in September 2020. Months after her birth, Gigi and Zayn broke up over an altercation incident.
The movie is the sequel to 2021’s 'Dune', which adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic novel
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, is a father of 10 children as he secretly welcomed twins last November
King Charles shocks supporters with coronation date
Queen Camilla to receive two.sceptres at coronation
Harry and Meghan will be honoured for their work on racial justice
Actor Angela Lansbury dies at 96