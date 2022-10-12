Yolanda Hadid says Gigi Hadid baby girl Khai is 'very careful with nature'

Yolanda Hadid is gushing over her granddaughter Khai Malik.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's two-year-old daughter is the light of Yolanda's life, she admits.

“I feel like my mom came back in this little miniature, incredible little human being,” admits to ET in a new interview. “She does things and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s my mom.'”

"She loves everything," Yolanda adds of the tot.

“Nature, horses, the little ants, she’s careful with everything. She’s just the joy of my life and actually the whole family.”

Khai was born in September 2020. Months after her birth, Gigi and Zayn broke up over an altercation incident.