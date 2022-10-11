Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu join Meghan Markle to speak on mental health

Meghan Markle has recently opened up on mental health issues in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast on Tuesday.



The Duchess of Sussex was joined by well-known guests including Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu in today’s released episode titled The Decoding Of Crazy.

During the show, Meghan talked about how normal words like “crazy” and “mad” can have negative impact on women’s mental and emotional state.

Deepika, who shared about her struggle with depression, told The Suit alum that she experienced mental breakdown in 2014.

“Everything was going well… my films were a success, I had a beautiful relationship, a supportive family but it just sorts of came out of the blue,” said Gehraiyaan actress.

“I woke up and felt my blood pressure drop and then the next thing I knew my life just felt meaningless. I didn’t want to live anymore, you know. I just didn’t want to get out of bed and I struggled with this for many, many months,” elaborated Chennai Express star.

Deepika revealed that even though she has sought help for her condition, “the experience is one” she informed Meghan, “will stay with her forever”.

“There’s not a single day that goes by without me thinking about my mental health. Every part of my life today is to ensure that I don’t go back into that dark place again,” asserted Om Shanti Om star.

Constance, on other hand, shared that she had attempted suicide after being trolled online. The actress also opened up about experiencing “sexual assault and harassment multiple times throughout her life”.

“My book is called Making A Scene because I think you’re taught that ladies don’t make scenes,” remarked Constance.

Constance, who is a mother to a two-year-old daughter, became emotional while sharing about her past, saying, “If you make a scene you’re crazy and should be stayed away from.”

To this, Meghan replied, “If you weren't crying, I'd be worried.”

For the unversed, Spotify resumed Meghan’s podcast last week after a long hiatus due to the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.