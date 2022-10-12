Prince Harry helped me grow out of my plight, says Meghan Markle

On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle addressed the difficult topic of mental health, revealing her husband Prince Harry helped her through one of her more challenging moments.

In the 50-minute episode released on Tuesday titled “The Decoding of Crazy,” Prince Harry's wife spoke with Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone about how that label has been applied to women and stigmatizes those seeking help.

While speaking with Padukone, Meghan explained how when she was at her “worst point” psychologically, Prince Harry found a way to help her.

“I mean I think, at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call and I called this woman,” the Duchess of Sussex said.