Oasis' Liam Gallagher mocks Harry Styles' ticket prices

Liam Gallagher compares Oasis ticket prices to Harry Styles' in blunt remark

Liam Gallagher is having a laugh at fans’ crying over Harry Styles’ over priced tickets.

Gallagher took to X to and quipped that Oasis' reunion tour prices were reasonable compared to Harry’s Togther, Together tour’s.

Tickets for Harry's 2026 World Tour went on sale on Monday with fans slamming the high prices, which range from £72.95 to a whopping £725.45 for his London shows.

Gallagher took notice as he and Noel also faced similar backlash over the standard £148 prices of their reunion tour’s tickets which rose to £350 due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing.

When a follower asked him, "Did you get Harry’s tickets???," Liam joked, "Yes and I’m gonna sell them on 10x the asking price f*** y'all. I’ve bought 20."

A fan jokingly replied, "£192992929393 for ur f***ing tickets."

Refrring to Oasis prices, Liam added, "They were reasonable looking back at it now."

When Oasis tickets were released ahead of their 2025 tour, fans were left appalled as £148 standard prices sky-rocketed to more than £350, with many unable to secure a seat at one of the coveted gigs.

Harry announced his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally recently. He also announced a seven city global residency, called Together, Together. The residency will see him perform in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City.