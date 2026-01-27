Ryan Seacrest opens up on his 'American Idol' comeback

Ryan Seacrest isn't too concerned with the notion of legacy yet, after 24 years hosting American Idol, as his focus remains on making audiences feel at ease.

Speaking to People magazine, the 51-year-old TV host said that the idea of legacy is something he hasn't paid much attention to.

“That’s a big question. I haven’t thought about legacy yet,” said Ryan. “In terms of what I hope people expect from me, or get when I’m on any show, is that they feel comfortable watching it. They enjoy it."

"It doesn’t seem like it’s too difficult. They can have anybody of any age watch the show. People can get together as a family and watch the show," he continued. "And for me to make them feel comfortable, and as if we’ve known each other for a long time, even if we’ve never met. And if you were a host, that’s the idea."

Ryan, who made his hosting debut on the long-running singing competition in 2002, said his "energy" comes from "seeing new people every year from all over the country."

"Many of them, now, have grown up watching the show and waited all their lives for this moment to audition," he added.

For those unversed, the first episode of season 24 of the American Idol premiered on Monday, January 26, on ABC.