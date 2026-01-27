Sydney Sweeney could face charges, jail time over Hollywood sign stunt

Sydney Sweeney could face charges over Hollywood sign filming

Sydney Sweeney could face criminal charges for hanging bras at the Hollywood sign.

Sweeney recently shared a video to Instagram. In the video she was seen laughing as she and her team drove up to the sign with bags full of duffle bags full of lingerie.

She climbed the 45-foot-tall letters to hang many bras, saying, "we're gonna get caught at this rate." The Euphoria actress also posed in front of the lingerie-covered sign and smiled.

The video was an ad for lingerie from her new brand SYRN, backed by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

While the star is believed to have got a permit to film at the site, officials are saying she didn’t get a permit to do the activity seen in the video.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the sign and has to give a license or permission for anyone to access the sign.

The sign is a restricted area and it is not allowed to climb it. It is usually protected by Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments park rangers.

Trespassing can result in a misdemeanor charge, six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce hasn’t filed a police report yet and are still investigating.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen has stated that "The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign was not authorised by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it."