Cruz Beckham's girlfriend shares firm stance on Victoria amid Nicola feud

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend shares pointed message for Victoria amid Brooklyn feud

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, has shared a pointed message for Victoria Beckham amid the matriarch’s feud with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Jackie, who’s been dating Cruz, 20, since 2024, was there to support Victoria alongside the Beckham clan when the fashion designer was named a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in Paris on Monday.

She later took to Instagram Stories to share a tribute for Victoria, writing, "Your drive, creativity, resilience but most importantly kindness and respect towards anyone around you are some of the many reason[s] why you deserve this and more..."

"You life us up constantly and it's so beautiful to witness your hard work be recognised. We love you!!!"

Jackie’s praise for Victoria comes after Brooklyn claimed that his mom hijacked his and Nicola’s first dance and danced "inappropirately on him," sending the internet into a frenzy, with people demanding to see the video of the dance.

Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from the ceremony honoring Victoria. The matriarch’s younger kids, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were present, as well as her husband David Beckham. Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

The Beckhams have maintained silence over Brooklyn’s lengthy statement against them. The aspiring chef claimed that his parents tried to compel him to sign away the rights to his name, controlled him and put brand Beckham above everything else.