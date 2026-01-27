Quinton Aaron: Donations for 'The Blind Side' actor exceed target

More than $35,000 have been raised on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe for Quinton Aaron, "The Blind Side" actor who has been hospitalized due to a blood infection.

The initial appeal for donation of $10,000 was launched by Veterans Aid Network but the target was raised to 35,000 after people made generous contribution as they learned of the actor's condition.

By Tuesday morning the the donations had exceeded the target set on the platform, with Alcon Entertainment, the company behind the movies like "The Blade Runner" becoming the top donator with a contribution of $10,000.

The actor, who played Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, is currently receiving intensive care in Atlanta, with updates suggesting his condition has stabilized despite the seriousness of the situation.

Veterans Aid Network said they are a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and their families in crisis situations. "

Although Quinton is not a veteran himself, he is part of a veteran family. Veterans Aid Network was asked directly by Quinton’s wife to organize and help with this fundraiser," said the organization.

Below is the full text of Quinton Aaron's gofundme appeal:

"Many of you know Quinton Aaron as the gentle giant who brought Michael Oher to life in The Blind Side alongside Sandra Bullock. But those who truly know Quinton know something even more powerful than his performances on screen — his heart

Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet. He shows up for others. He encourages, uplifts, and gives freely of himself, often without asking for anything in return. Today, he needs us to show up for him.

It said, "Quinton is currently hospitalized and on life support due to a severe blood infection. This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones. As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.

"When someone is this critically ill, life doesn’t pause. Bills don’t stop. Expenses continue to pile up. And no family should have to choose between focusing on their loved one’s survival and worrying about how they will make it through financially.

That’s why we are asking for help.

Every donation — no matter the size — will go directly toward supporting Quinton’s medical needs and helping his family stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser is just as powerful.

Quinton has spent his life inspiring others, reminding us that compassion and humanity still matter in this world. Now, as he fights one of the hardest battles of his life, let’s surround him with that same love."