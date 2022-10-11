King Charles III to be crowned alongside Queen Camilla: Coronation date, details announced

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on May 6, 2023 at London’s Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.



The historic ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The coronation “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” according to the royal family’s website.

The Royal Family announced the date and details of the ceremony on their official Twitter account, writing: "The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort."

Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned at the Abbey in 1953 following her accession on February 6, 1952. The new King's coronation is taking place a little over a month before the 70th anniversary of his mother’s coronation (June 2).



During the ceremony, the Sovereign is “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony will see Charles, who turns 74 on Nov. 14, crowned alongside his wife, the Queen Consort.

Two days after the Queen’s passing, Princes William and Harry’s father was formally proclaimed King Charles III at the Accession Council.