Elon Musk holds heart-to-heart chat with Kanye West over erratic tweets

Future CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, called Kanye West his recent outburst on Instagram and Twitter.

The chief of Tesla tweeted, "Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart."

Earlier, West wrote, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Twitter quickly scrambled to take down the tweet as it violated its rules.

Meta confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that West's account was restricted after he shared an alleged conversation with Diddy, deemed antisemitic.

West replied to Diddy over the former's controversial White Lives Matter shirt, "I didn't like our convo. I'm selling these tees. Nobody can get in between me and my money".

When Diddy asked the rapper to refrain from it, the 45-year-old shot back, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

Later, West called out Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, tweeting, "How you gone kick me off instagram."

However, Elon Musk quickly embraced the Donda rapper, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend," Musk replied to West's tweet about Zuckerberg.