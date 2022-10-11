Prince William inherits lavish estate in West Country

FileFootage

Prince William has inherited a lavish estate in West Country where King Charles III wanted his son to settle down with Kate Middleton.



According to the royal experts, Charles wanted his elder son to rebuild the mansion, bought by the Duchy of Cornwall before William went to university in Scotland, and move there with his family, reported GloucestershireLive.

However, William’s other plans overshadowed Charles’ ideas and preferred to move to Windsor Castle with his wife and three children.

The recent reports reveal that the 128,000-acre property, costing about £1billion, has been inherited by the newly-appointed Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, the new King has been hoping to cut back on traditions for his Coronation amid the “cost-of-living crisis” in Britain.

According to The Mail, the royal ceremony, slated to be held next year, will be cut from the traditional three hours to just an hour.

The reports also revealed that the guests will also be cut back from 8000 to 2000.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather said: ‘‘There are about 700 peers, well they won’t all be there," and added: "The same with MPs: they won’t all be present because he’s not being crowned for them. He’s being crowned for the people."