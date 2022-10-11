50 Cent claps back at son's jibe of $6,700 offer

50 Cent seems not happy with his son's recent jab at him.



The Candy Shop rapper shared a clip from his show Power, where a character kills his son cold-bloodily.

The 47-year-old captioned the video, "No caption needed."

Earlier, Marquise lashed his father for inadequate child support on Instagram, "$6,700 a month in… New York City, you do the math. You're talking about a Forbes lister – you're talking about someone that has problems with everybody – you can't just live in any neighborhood, $81K is not a substantial amount of money. You can't just live anywhere."

"You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can't just live anywhere," Marquise said.

Last week, Marquise revealed to rapper Choke No Joke about his uneasy relationship with his father, adding the amount 50 Cent paid his mom was insufficient.

In 2020, 50 Cent shared his thought about his relationship with Marquise in an Instagram Live.

"I didn't think that success would cost me my first-born, but it's the situation it is," the Grammy-winning rapper said.

"My grandfather used to say, 'If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake, or do you need to be bit?' What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?"