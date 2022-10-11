Selena Gomez unpacks triumphs and mental health struggles in upcoming documentary

Selena Gomez bares it all, her triumphs and her mental health struggles in her upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The trailer for the documentary debuted on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The documentary, directed by Alek Keshishian, chronicles the superstar’s rise to fame and, according to Apple, will offer a “uniquely raw and intimate” look at Gomez’s life that “spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The trailer features a new song that Gomez teased is ‘coming soon’. The crooner is shown in different stages of her life, from childhood home videos and performance clips to deeply personal footage of her in the hospital.

“Everything that I have gone through, it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend now,” Gomez says in the intimate and vulnerable trailer, which dropped on World Mental Health Day in support of global mental health education and awareness. “I know this is the beginning for me.”

At one point, a makeup-free Gomez cries to a friend and reveals, "My whole life, since I was a kid, I've been working. And I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

She later lays bare her insecurities, telling a pal that she's afraid she's "not good enough," a worry that plagued her growing up.

In recent years, Gomez has been candid about her struggles with her mental health. In 2014, Gomez entered a facility for mental health treatment after being diagnosed with lupus, then she later revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Gomez also had a kidney transplant in 2017 because of complications and side effects related to her lupus, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer also includes footage of her recording in the studio, traveling and a stop at the house of an old school friend, who introduces her excited young daughter to Gomez.

"What makes me happy is connection. And it helps me get out of my head."

“Clearly, I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else," tells Gomez. "Everything that I had gone through, it's gonna be there. I'm just making it my friend now… I know this is the beginning for me."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will be streaming on Apple+ on November 4.

