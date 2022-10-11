Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding: Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had recently set major couple goals as they attended their friends’ wedding in style.
On Monday, the Quantico star took to Instagram and shared some loved-up moments of her and hubby Nick Jonas together from their friends’ Connie Cheng and M Powell’s wedding event over the weekend in Texas.
In the photos, the Baywatch actress looked stunning in a red dress while Nick appeared dapper in a grey suit.
Sharing her post, PeeCee captioned it, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”
So far, the post had garnered 1.1 million likes and fans dropped heart emoticons and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.
On other hand, Priyanka’s hubby as well as musician Nick also shared a few photos from the ceremony on his IG and wrote, “Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day.”
Earlier, Priyanka posted a video of her road trip in LA while she could be seen enjoying the long drive with her husband.
As far as professional work is concerned, the actress will be next seen in upcoming movies including It’s All Coming Back To Me, Citadel and Bollywood’s Jee Le Zaraa.
"I'm very happy that you lived and I'm very grateful to have known you," Tom Cruise said
Gerard Pique, 35, has attended recent games, but he did not appear to be present on the day
Here is an inside scoop of everything fans can expect from the upcoming movie 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Kate and William have recorded a special programme for BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat
Sarmad Khoosat 'Kamli' gained massive appreciation all across Pakistan
Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for five years from 2000 to 2005