Prince William, Kate Middleton leave Meghan and Harry behind with their special Radio show

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to make debut radio appearance as Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate and William have recorded a special programme for BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat where they will take over the show to discuss mental health. The couple will appear on Radio 1 at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Kate and William's show is being considered as a lead on their California-based relatives, Meghan and Harry, who love to remain in the spotlight.



In the trailer for the show, which aired earlier this evening, William can be heard saying that some people "do not have the tools" to tackle mental health issues.

In a snippet from the programme, the father-of-three said: "A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to use. A lot of people don't realise what they need until it comes along. You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes, and you realise you don't necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that."

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales added: "There's no right or wrong, different things will work for different people."

William and Kate will speak to four guests about their experiences. The couple will also discuss the stigma around mental health, the pressures on young people when it comes to using social media, as well as helping young people with how to open up on their mental health too.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have long been advocates of mental health and worked to provide support for those in need and break the stigma around mental illness.