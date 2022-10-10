Fawad Khan talks about his Bollywood comeback

In a recent interview, Fawad Khan discussed the challenges he is encountering in making his Bollywood comeback. According to Hindustan Times, the actor stated that he is unsure whether anyone in Bollywood will want to collaborate with him once more.
Fawad Khan said that it is very difficult for him to make his Bollywood comeback given the political condition between India and Pakistan. However, Fawad recalled his time in Bollywood with good memories as he revealed he made a lot of friends in Bollywood.
Fawad told Variety when asked about his Bollywood comeback, "It’s a good question but I can’t give a definitive answer until things stabilise and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered."
Fawad shared that he is unsure if anyone from Bollywood would want to work with him again as a lot of fingers would be pointed at them.
Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 alongside Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat while his last film in Bollywood was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.
