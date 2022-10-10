PM Shahbaz nominated as vice president of UN's COP27

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in September. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday was nominated as the vice president of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC — also referred to as COP27.

PM Shahbaz has received the honour ahead of the UN's conference which focuses on climate change and finding solutions to deal with the crisis. It will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to 18, 2022.

This development comes during a time when Pakistan continues to reel from the impact of the worst flooding in its history with more than 1,700 lives lost and infrastructural damage worth billions.

The premier has received the honour following his impactful voice on the issue of climate change since his assumption of the PM Office this year.

Among the 195 member countries of the UN, Pakistan has received the global honour. The presidency of COP27 is with Egypt this year.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has also extended an invitation to PM Shahbaz for attending the conference, where Pakistan is expected to play a crucial role.

PM Shahbaz, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and the Egyptian President are set to jointly preside over the roundtable conference.

During the conference, PM Shahbaz would be conducting bilateral meetings with heads of states from different countries, prime ministers, and heads of international financial institutions.

Topics for leaders' roundtables to be held on November 7-8 would include the development of green hydrogen, water and food security, achieving a just energy transition towards renewables, and vulnerable communities.