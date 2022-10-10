Happy Birthday to Rekha: A small tribute to the Bollywood Diva on her special day

The evergreen Rekha has had a huge fanbase ever since she entered the film industry, and she still has a massive fan following not only in India but worldwide.
The actress turns 68-years old today (10th October). She started her career as a child artist at the age of 12.
On this special occasion, let’s pay tribute to Rekha with some of her outstanding on-screen, even though, she has so many superhit performance which can’t be narrowed down to a small list.
Rekha’s most iconic performance was in Umrao Jaan 1981. She won a National Award in the category of Best Actress for the movie.
Silsila is one the most controversial films of Rakha’s career. The film was released in 1981, featuring Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.
The film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 1978. In the movie, Rekha played the role of Zohrabai, a girl who falls in love with Sikandar (Amitabh Bachchan), a protagonist.
A 1988 film directed by Rakesh Roshan, featured Rekha in the character of Arti. She earned her second Filmfare award for this film as the Best Actress.
The story of Kalyug was based on the plot of Mahabharat.
The film featured: Rekha, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta. The story of Lajja revolved around the life of a village midwife Ramdulari (Rekha), who does not want to get bound by gender-based ties.
