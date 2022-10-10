Here are the top-wicket-takers in Men's T20 World Cup history

ICC T20I World Cup trophy. Photo: file

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday released a list featuring the top wicket-takers in each edition of the T20I World ahead of the high-octane World Cup 2022.

According to the ICC, spinners have dominated the wickets chart in the last few editions but the early chapters of the tournament were marked by the pacers.

Here is the list of the leading wicket-takers from each edition:

Pakistan’s Umar Gul — 2007, 2009

Pakistan’s star pacer Umar Gul clinched the most wickets in the T20I World Cup 2007. Gul finished with 13 wickets in the tournament. He averaged 11.92 with the ball and conceded runs at an impressive economy rate of 5.60.

Umar Gul — ICC/screengrab

Umar Gul began the tournament with a four-wicket haul against Scotland. His best in the tournament came against New Zealand in the semi-final, when he took 3/15 and won the Player of the Match award.

In 2009, Umar Gul remained the top wicket-taker for the second time in a row. He bagged 13 wickets at an average of 12.15 and an economy rate of 6.44.

The pacer showed a career-best performance against New Zealand, snaring five wickets for six runs at The Oval as Pakistan bowled the Kiwis out for 99.

Australia’s Dirk Nannes — 2010



Australia’s Dirk Nannes finished as the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2010. He took 14 wickets at an average of 13.07 and an economy rate just over seven.

Sri Lankan bowler Ajantha Mendis — 2010

Ajantha Mendis — ICC/screengrab

With his stellar performance, Sri Lankan bowler Ajantha Mendis won the title in 2010 by taking 15 wickets during the tournament.

Imran Tahir and Ahsan Malik — 2010

South Africa’s Imran Tahir and Netherlands’ Ahsan Malik shared the honour for taking the most wickets in T20 World Cup in 2014. Both the bowlers grabbed 12 wickets each during the tournament.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi — 2016

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi took 12 wickets, averaging 13.66 while Rashid took 11 at an average of 16.63 and was declared the most lethal bower of the tournament in 2016.

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga — 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga — ICC/screengrab

With 16 wickets in 8 matches at the T20 World Cup 2021, Wanindu Hasaranga stole the show and finished with a bowling average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.20 in the T20 WC. He clinched 16 wickets in the tournament.

