Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘topsy turvy’ life needs ‘two to tango’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a dire warning regarding their ‘antics’ against the Firm since it “takes two to tango.”



This revelation has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her interview with news.com.au.

She began by addressing the possibility that the Firm might not be “particularly receptive if the Sussexes do decide they want to bury the hatchet?”



“These last few years in the royal world have been more topsy turvy than a corgi trapped in a tumble dryer and stranger things have happened than the Sussexes and the royal family making up.”

“The thing is, Harry and Meghan can do all the planning they fancy (was there an electronic whiteboard involved? I’m guessing yes) but just to resort to a serious cliche here, it takes two to tango. And so far? With that book and doco still in the offing? We have a hell of a long way to go before anyone makes it to the dance floor.”