Will Netflix air DComics’ ‘Titans’ season 4?

DC Comics renewed the live-action show Titans for the fourth season. The series is based on the superhero team the Teen Titans. The anime-influenced animated television series, which premiered in 2003, depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil.

In the finale for season 3, a titular team of heroes finds their separate ways. However, in the upcoming season, the team will be heading back to San Francisco — though, after a stop in Metropolis, they will find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers, unlike anything they’ve faced before.

Who are the new additions to the cast?

The series stars the core crew with Brenton Thwaites (Nightwing), Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), and Joshua Orpin (Super Boy).

The new additions to the cast include: Joseph Morgan will play Brother Blood (aka Sebastian Blood), Franka Potente will play Mother Mayhem (aka May Bennett, see photo), Lisa Ambalavanar will recur as Jinx, a “quick-witted criminal, and master of dark magic,”; and Titus Welliver will portray Lex Luthor.

Watch the official teaser:

There is another exclusive clip from the show:

When does Season 4 premiere?



DC Comics' live-action Titans series will be premiering its fourth season on November 3rd on HBO Max.

When will season 4 be on Netflix?

Despite WB’s efforts in supporting its own platforms in recent years, there are some shows that are coming to Netflix.

For the previous seasons, it took about a month or two after the finale in the US before it began streaming on the streamer. For instance, Season 3 finished airing on HBO Max in late October 2021 before coming in early December 2021.

Given the schedule, Titans season 4 is expected to be added to Netflix internationally towards the end of 2022.