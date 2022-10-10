Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t have ‘enough money’ by Hollywood standards

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t match with Hollywood standards of being super-rich, royal biographer Tina Brown weighed in on the couple hunting a “private estate” in California.



Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, the former editor for Vanity Fair, Tina Brown said: “It’s not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn’t have enough money. It’s a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people.

“In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have.”

Author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers while saying that Duchess could be looking for more than just a home, joked: “Yes, and at some point, it might be more than a new house she’s looking for. Elon Musk is still single, that’s all I have to say.”