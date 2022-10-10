Prince Harry, Meghan Makle’s life outside the Firm ‘imploding’ right from ‘under their nose’

Experts have issued a dire warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their exile and 'incoming implosion'.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her interview with news.com.au.

She began by writing, “Harry and Meghan – Buckingham Palace exiles and the world’s most famous titled malcontents – fancy a spot of breach-healing and bridge-building with this family, or at least according to new reporting.”



“But a wholesale reconciliation with the royal family? Well, the idea of the Sussexes angling to make peace with the House of Windsor seemed about as likely as someone being able to pry a glass of red wine out of Camila, Queen Consort’s hand after 5pm.”

“Now before anyone injures themselves trying to make sense of this volte face, there is, of course, a caveat. This rapprochement? It had only been slated to kick off after Harry’s memoir had hit shelves and their Netflix documentary had landed on the streaming giant.”