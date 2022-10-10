King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed

Royal expert Arthur Edwards has revealed true feelings of King Charles for his son Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth’s death.



The Express UK quoted Arthur Edwards as saying, “I think the King wants his son back, I do know that and, you know, I worked with Harry a lot and he was a fantastic person to work with.

"He was a great character, he was larger than life, he was fun to be with, and at the end of a tour, we'd all go to the pub and he would pay the bill and we'd have a great laugh.”

The royal photographer further said, “He was just a fantastic person and I don't recognize that person anymore which I feel is very sad but, I feel sort of in many ways sorry for him and Meghan.

"You know, in that big place in California with their 16 bathrooms I mean, and their chickens, I just wonder you know, here he was somebody, they were both somebody here.”

"They were important here and there they're just another celebrity in a town full of celebrities and I feel you know, this Netflix and Spotify, I think that is all a bit messy," the royal expert added.