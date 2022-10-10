Jennifer Garner, boyfriend John Miller caught engaging in PDA in new snaps

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller’s latest loved-up picture has taken the internet by storm.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the loved-up couple looked so-in-love as they refused to let go of each other, with Jennifer stopping to plant a loving kiss on her boyfriend during an outing in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.



The 50-year-old performer was later seen spending a bit of quality time with her youngest child and only son, Samuel, aged 10.

Garner and her current boyfriend began seeing each other in mid-2018, although their relationship was not revealed to the public until that October.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The actress was previously married to Scott Foley, and later tied the knot with Ben Affleck, in 2005 and shares three kids violent, Seraphina and Samuel,

However, the former couple decided to separate in 2015.

Miller was previously married to Caroline Campbell, and they shared a son and daughter named Quest and Violet.



