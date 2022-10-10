Jennifer Garner, boyfriend John Miller caught engaging in PDA in new snaps

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller’s latest loved-up picture has taken the internet by storm.
In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the loved-up couple looked so-in-love as they refused to let go of each other, with Jennifer stopping to plant a loving kiss on her boyfriend during an outing in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.
The 50-year-old performer was later seen spending a bit of quality time with her youngest child and only son, Samuel, aged 10.
Garner and her current boyfriend began seeing each other in mid-2018, although their relationship was not revealed to the public until that October.
The actress was previously married to Scott Foley, and later tied the knot with Ben Affleck, in 2005 and shares three kids violent, Seraphina and Samuel,
However, the former couple decided to separate in 2015.
Miller was previously married to Caroline Campbell, and they shared a son and daughter named Quest and Violet.
'Dahmer' and 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' soar at #1 Film And TV on Netflix
Meghan branded 'silly' and advised to stop waging a 'woke war' on the Hollywood
It is a strong start for the 41-year-old SKIMS founder
Netflix don’t care if Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘don’t love’ docuseries
Prince William and Kate Middleton met Gemma Schultz and her three-month-old son, Louie Thomas
Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock is one of the most followed celebrity on earth