Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the most 'Kareena' thing Saif has learned from her

Kareena Kapoor Khan claimed in a recent interview that Saif Ali Khan has adopted the vocabulary of the younger generation and she wants all the credit for her husband using words like "mess" and "guts, according to Hindustan Times.



Kareena said that adapting the 'Gen-Z lingo' is the most 'Kareena' thing Saif has adapted from her and often speaks out new-generation words like ‘mess’ and ‘guts'.

When asked about Saif adapting things from her, Kareena told PinkVilla, "I think my lingo! Guts, mess- I think that the whole world is talking like that yeah? It's become the Gen-Z lingo suddenly everyone's like 'guts' and 'mess' and I'm like I want credit for all this."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be making her OTT debut with her next film alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Devotion of Suspect X. She is currently in London where she is filming for her next film with director Hansal Mehta.