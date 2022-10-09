Om Raut says he will not disappoint with 'Adipurush'

Adipurush director Om Raut stated in a recent interview that he is listening to public feedback and will make sure the film does not let them down, according to Hindustan Times.



Adipurush's teaser was released recently and was heavily criticized on social media for its VFX and the looks that the characters are given. Fans say that the characters look more like Islamic or Mughal historic figures rather than Hindu mythological characters.

Om Raut said about the criticism the film is facing, "Hum par vishwas rakhein (have faith in us). For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The mythological film based on Ramayana is made on a budget of INR 500 crore and is expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.