Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘cherishing joyful moments’ separately amid legal fight

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have been spotted enjoying their life separately amid their legal battle.

On one side, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, 59, is on tour and was all smiles as he posed for selfies with fans who waited outside the New York venue ahead of his gig in the city on Saturday night.

The 59-year-old is on tour with rocker friend Jeff Beck, and the pair were met with a great reception outside the Capital Theatre in NYC.

Photo credits: DailyMail

He sported his typical rock star look and looked dapper as always.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman actress is enjoying vacations in Palma de Mallorca, Spain as she hit the beach in a black two-piece and a white sarong with a friend on the coastline.

Amber's outing comes after she was seen playing with her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh, during her Spanish vacation.

Before her recent getaway, the Rum Diary actress had hardly been seen in public since her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.



