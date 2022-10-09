Charles could be crowned on 'replica' Stone of Destiny next year

Stone of Destiny to be kept at King Charles III’s coronation next year has become a bone of contention amid the claims of it being a 'replica'.

David Low, who owns a pub in The Arlington in Glasgow, claimed that he ‘believes’ the stone is not the ‘real one’.

Low’s remarks came a week after the death of Ian Hamilton, who led a gang of four to steal the stone of Westminster Abbey in 1950.

The pub owner claimed that a replica of the stone was dumped at Arbroath Abbey while the real one is at The Arlington.

The 64-year-old said: “We believe that we have the real one. However, now Ian Hamilton is dead, no one can say for certain. It will remain a mystery for another 1000 years.”

“One of the ­reasons I bought the pub last year was because of that fantastic history. All four students who stole the stone from ­Westminster Abbey were Arlington regulars at the time,” he continued.

“It has always been rumoured that the stone left at Arbroath Abbey was not the stone that was stolen from Westminster Abbey. In other words, they returned a replica and the stolen ­version is in The Arlington.”