Kim Kardashian's new podcast beats Meghan Markle on Spotify charts

American TV star Kim Kardashian’s new crime podcast has beaten Meghan Markle to the number-one spot on Spotify’s charts.

The 41-year-old reality star’s original podcast, titled Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith is available to listen to worldwide.

However, the series looks into the case of the Ohio man after he was sentenced to death for committing a triple murder before former governor Ted Strickland commuted his sentence to life without parole in 2010.

Only two episodes have been released since the launch of the podcast on Monday, October 3 but her huge following - she has 331 million Instagram followers - has helped usurp long-time fan favourite 'The Joe Rogan Experience' from the top spot.

The UFC commentator's podcast now sits second ahead of Alex Cooper's Call Me Daddy in third.



Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes debuted in the number one slot when the first episode was released last month. After a brief hiatus following the Queen's death, the Duchess is now in fourth place.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Kim, Joe, and Meghan's podcasts are all exclusive to Spotify so that could skew the actual success of the webcast but it is a strong start for the 41-year-old SKIMS founder.

When announcing the new podcast to fans on Monday, The Kardashians star took to social media to share a video of her speaking to Kevin via video call.



