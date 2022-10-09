Prince Harry ‘won’t’ choose King Charles over Meghan Markle?

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been having a hard time ‘choosing’ between his father King Charles and ladylove Meghan Markle.



This accusation has been issued by an anonymous source close to Star magazine.

They allege that the death of Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply affected’ Prince Harry, so much so that it “resonated the importance of family and duty for Harry.”

But, Meghan Markle on the other hand has “made that crystal clear” that she wants “nothing more than to continue building their new life in Montecito, California.”

She reportedly has but one objective in mind and intends “to get the truth out there about the royals - the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

This comes shortly after Palace insiders also broke down insights by King Charles III who allegedly wants Prince Harry “back into the fold,” under a condition that there should be “qno more drama.”