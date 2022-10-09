Jennifer Lawrence talks 'loss of control' after Hunger Games, Oscar win

Jennifer Lawrence confesses she faced ultimate pressure early on in her career.
The 32-year-old actress reveals that she lost 'sense of control' due to back-to-back fame.
Lawrence debuted with Hunger Games in 2012 and earned her first Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook.
“Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” the mother-of-one revealed at London Film Festival on Saturday, per Variety.
“When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control,” Lawrence recalled.
Speaking about her Academy Award, the actress added: “I keep thinking ‘when will it hit me?’ I don’t think it ever will.”
