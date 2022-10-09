 
Sunday October 09, 2022
Jennifer Lawrence talks 'loss of control' after Hunger Games, Oscar win

Jennifer Lawrence talks about the pressure of taking the right decision after Hunger Games

By Web Desk
October 09, 2022
Jennifer Lawrence confesses she faced ultimate pressure early on in her career.

The 32-year-old actress reveals that she lost 'sense of control' due to back-to-back fame.

Lawrence debuted with Hunger Games in 2012 and earned her first Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook.

“Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” the mother-of-one revealed at London Film Festival on Saturday, per Variety.

“When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control,” Lawrence recalled.

Speaking about her Academy Award, the actress added: “I keep thinking ‘when will it hit me?’ I don’t think it ever will.”