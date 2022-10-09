Tri-series: Will Naseem Shah and Hasnain play next match against New Zealand?

Pakistan's pacers Naseem Shah (L) and Muhammad Hussain (R). Photo: Twitter/@Binte__Khalid/ file

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star pacer Naseem Shah's health condition has improved as he has been participating in practice sessions since Saturday, said well-placed sources.

However, it is not confirmed yet whether he would play the fourth game of the T20I tri-series against the host, New Zealand or not.

The high-octane clash between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to be played on October 11 in Christchurch.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, however, is on complete rest, the sources added.

The two bowlers were diagnosed with a viral infection and didn't play in any of the two matches Men in Green have played so far in the ongoing tri-nation series in New Zealand.

Sources said that Naseem participated in the net session today (Sunday ) and yesterday, without the participation of any other player in it in line with COVID-19 safety protocols. The pacer has recently recovered from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts are taking a day off from practice to rest today. They will hold a practice session tomorrow (Monday), and take on Kiwis on Tuesday.

Pakistan registered their second win in the tri-series by defeating hosts in Saturday's clash. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the series opener against Bangladesh on October 7.

The three teams are part of a week-long tournament being played in Christchurch. Each side is using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting later this month.