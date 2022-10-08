Three Pakistan pacers to miss 2nd match vs New Zealand today: PCB

A collage of Pakistans pacers: Husnain (Left), Naseem Shah (Centre) and Usman Qadir. File photo

Pakistan will face the hosts, New Zealand, in the second game of the tri-nation Twenty20 international series in New Zealand at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch today.

However, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah will not be available for today's match, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Usman Qadir sustained a thumb fracture while fielding in the match against England, the board said. Accordingly, the 29-year-old bowler is rested for three weeks, which will be completed on October 16th, the PCB said.

Meanwhile, the other two bowlers, Hasnain and Naseem Shah, are suffering from a viral illness. The pacers are not available for today's match against New Zealand, said the PCB.

Pakistan earlier beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their first match of the series at the Hagley Oval, thanks to Rizwan's amazing 50-ball 78 and fiery bowling by pacers.

The world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, Rizwan scored seven fours and two sixes in a chanceless 50-ball knock.

It was the 30-year-old’s 21st half-century in the format as he keeps up his form from last month’s T20 series against England, when he hit a series-leading 316 runs.

Pakistan posted 167-5 and restricted their opponents to 146-8.

Pakistan are part of a week-long tournament that also includes hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh. The three teams are using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.