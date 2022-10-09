BLACKPINK 'Ready For Love' hits 100 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK music video Ready For Love has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

On October 9, Soompi reported that the BLACKPINK collaboration music video with Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile Ready For Love hit 100 million views on YouTube.

Ready For Love achieved the milestone on October 8 and is now the 13th music video from BLACKPINK to reach the milestone.

Before this, BLACKPINK, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Ice Cream Lovesick Girls, STAY, Pink Venom, and Shut Down had each surpassed 100 million views.

The music video was officially released on July 21, 2022, and it took more than two months for this win.

Now, every single music video of BLACKPINK has crossed 100+ million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie mad Jisoo.

The group debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment with the album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah.