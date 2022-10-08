US State Dept issues travel advisory for Americans travelling to Pakistan

A photograph of the Islamabad airport shows travellers walking outside the airport. — AFP/File

The United States of America's State Department has issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens travelling to Pakistan.

According to the advisory issued earlier this week, American citizens have been advised against travelling to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA).

The advisory for the aforementioned regions was issued due to concerns related to terrorism and kidnapping.

Travellers have also been asked to stay away from areas around the Line of Control's (LoC) vicinity following threats of "terrorism and the potential for armed conflict".

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities," the advisory read, urging travellers to stay vigilant because US diplomats and diplomatic facilities have been attacked in the past.

The advisory by the state department mentions that the US government — due to the security environment — has limited ability to offer emergency services to its citizens in Pakistan if need be.