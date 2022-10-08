King Charles and Prince William won't trust on Meghan and Harry again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never be looked at the same because the trust between the couple and their royal relatives has gone forever, a royal expert has claimed.

Referring to reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned on a “year of reconciliation” with Queen Elizabeth, royal author Robert Jobson has dismissed the idea that such a rapprochement could take place with the new King and the Prince of Wales.



“Now this plot for a year of reconciliation. Their timing is appalling as always. It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother," the royal biographer told The Sun:

According to the royal expert, The Sussexes won't succeed in their plan, saying: "The trust has gone forever. Harry and Meghan will never be looked at the same."

