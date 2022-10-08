Bitter lies: Jimmy Carr ‘being SUED' by his father after his new memoir

Comedian Jimmy Carr is reportedly being sued by his estranged father following the publication of his memoir.

The 50-year-old British-Irish artist is said to have been in a two-decade-long battle with his son over gags at concerts.

After reading the comic's memoir Before and Laughter, he called in lawyers, The Mirror reports.

The pair had reportedly not spoken for 21 years, since the death of the comic's mother Nora in 2001.

In an appearance on the podcast 'Parenting Hell' last year, Carr said: 'I haven't seen my father in 21 years and you know the line my mother's dead to me? My father's dead to me.

'Which sounds very cold, until you meet the guy.'

Now, sources claim Mr Carr, 77, is fed up with his son's 'lies' about him.

One said: 'The last thing Jim wanted to do was take his own son to court, but enough is enough. He's sick and tired of this false characterisation of himself that is being presented.

Carr attempted to sue his father for harassment in 2004, but the claims were not accepted in court.

The comedian now lives in north London with his girlfriend and two children.

Carr hit headlines in February when he was accused of racism over a controversial joke in his Netflix special His Dark Materials.