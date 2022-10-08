Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed as 'arrogant' over their new plan

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been slammed as "arrogant" over reports that they would reconcile with the royals after the release of their series and the Duke's book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly made heir minds up to end the rift with their royal relatives but after their upcoming projects.

Meghan and Harry do not seem to win anything with their attitude as they first disgrace the royals and later try to make reconciliation to continuously using their royal card.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest development, royal biographer Robert Jobson said the couple's timing was "appalling as always".

“It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother. But that trust has gone forever," The royal expert told The Sun.

The author wen on saying: “Harry needs to remember he is now dealing with the head of state — not just his dad. If they disrespect the King, they are not only disrespecting the man, but also the institution,”

There are also reports that Meghan and Harry want to make edits to their two upcoming projects over fears truth bombs on the new King and Queen Consort could end reconciliation hopes.