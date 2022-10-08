Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hit another bump’ with Netflix docuseries: report

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly hit a bit of a snag and “road block” in their process with Netflix.



This revelation has been made by royal author and commentator Richard Eden, in his interview with the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “Yeah this is that we’ve talked a bit about it… We like to call it a reality show like Kardashian, but they say no there is much more serious [stuff].”



“Absolutely, it’s a docuseries and the latest is from the NY Post [who] reported that there is a real problem,” since “the death of the Queen and the funeral and everything.”

He also added, “They’ve been getting cold feet about the whole project and apparently Netflix [isn’t] very happy with this.”

“It’s all have been recorded, they have been filming it for a year with a very celebrated direct and the production team is very happy with it. But Harry and Meghan and NOS according to this report.”

“And they want changes I think they want stuff to be dropped but now there’s a bit [of a] standoff.”