Netflix releases trailer of Lindsay Lohan starring movie 'Falling for Christmas' with release date

Netflix releases trailer of Lindsay Lohan starring movie 'Falling for Christmas' with a release date

Netflix has released the trailer of the upcoming Lindsay Lohan starring movie Falling for Christmas.

The Lindsay Lohan starring movie is all set to stream on Netflix on November 10, 2022.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Janeen Damian and this movie marks her directorial debut.

Falling for Christmas is a story of a spoiled hotel heiress and a single dad of a child that gets a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia.

After the next day of the incident, she wakes up in the care of a charming, blue-collar lodge owner and his little daughter in the days before Christmas.

Lindsay Lohan plays the lead role in the movie and other casts include Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Chase Ramsey, Sean J. Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity.

Check out the trailer:



