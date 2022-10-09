Is Netflix releasing season 2 of 'Warrior Nun' in October 2022?

Netflix's upcoming second season of Warrior Nun is expected to be released this winter, however, although the exact date for the release is unveiled yet.

On October 7, the director of the series Simon Barry posted a speculative quote regarding the upcoming season of Warrior Nun.

According to the tweet, it is predicted that all the big announcements relating to the series will be revealed in the upcoming seven days or on October 13, 7 days after the posted tweet.



Meanwhile, there is not any official statement released by the production unit.

On June 6, 2022 the first teaser video of the Warrior Nun season 2 was released by Netflix.

Warrior Nun is a various genre combination series including fantasy, supernatural powers, and detective fiction.

The upcoming series portrays a tale of a young woman with incredible powers who participates in battles between good and evil in a mortuary.

The first season of the Warrior Nun was released on July 2, 2020.

Check out the teaser:

