Harry Styles cancels Chicago concert ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Hours before taking to the stage, Harry Styles canceled Love on Tour’s first concert in Chicago on Thursday night.

The first of a series of six Styles concerts at Chicago’s United Center, was postponed due to an illness among Harry’s House tour band and crew.

The venue announced the delay ‘out of an abundance of caution’ in a tweet, adding that the show will now take place on Oct. 10.

“Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness,” the venue said in the tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, The United Center confirmed that all tickets for Thursday's show will be honored on Monday.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info.”

Meanwhile, Styles’ diehard fans in Chicago were disappointed after concert postponement. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, fans had been camping outside of the United Center since Tuesday.