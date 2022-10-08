Tom Brady maintains close bond with kids amid marital troubles, insider reveals

Tom Brady maintains a close relationship with his children amid marital troubles between him and wife Gisele Bündchen, an insider reveals to PEOPLE.

Brady and Bündchen share two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“The kids love Tom,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “He is a great dad.”

Following weeks of a rumoured rift in their marriage, both Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, have enlisted divorce lawyers, PEOPLE has confirmed, and the supermodel has been working with hers for “awhile,” a source previously added.

"She feels bad for the kids," the source adds of Bündchen.

The couple has been going through marriage problems concerning the NFL star’s retirement. In an interview with Elle, Bündchen had revealed that she has her ‘concerns’ about Brady continuing to play, especially when it comes to their kids. “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”

Earlier this week, Bündchen was spotted in Miami going to the gym with daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, in photos obtained by TMZ. The family was dressed casuals as they went about their day.

The children – Benjamin, Vivian, Jack – were present at the Buccaneers' home opener the previous week as they cheered for their father. However, were not spotted at Brady's last home game.

Reportedly, the couple have been living separately for the past few months following an epic fight.