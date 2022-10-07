Urooj Mumtaz terms Pakistan women cricket team's victory 'fantastic win', praises players for turnaround

Former captain Pakistan women's cricket team Urooj Mumtaz. — Screengrab from video by reporter

KARACHI: Urooj Mumtaz, former captain and chief selector of Pakistan’s women's team, has praised Nida Dar after the all-rounder helped Pakistan's women team beat India by 13 runs in the Asia Cup match.

Nida scored 56 off 37 and took two wickets conceding only 24 runs as India was bundled for 124 chasing a target of 138.

Talking to Geo News, the former captain hailed the Pakistan team’s performance and termed it a remarkable turnaround by girls in green after they were beaten by Thailand.

“This is a fantastic win, everyone was disappointed after we lost to Thailand earlier but this win is very great, the amazing turnaround by the girls,” Urooj said.

Hailing Dar's performance, she said that Nida played a masterclass of T20 innings which helped Pakistan post a total which can be defended.

Urooj also highlighted that when you are setting a target for important games, it is always important for you to have good numbers on the scoreboard.

“Pakistan was in a difficult situation and struggling with 33/3 when Nida created a partnership with captain Bisma Maroof. Not only that, she also played her strokes and smashed the ball to boundaries,” she remarked.

“This is sort of brave cricket we need to play,” the former captain said.

Urooj also said that Pakistan’s team selection for the game is perfect and inclusion of Sadia Iqbal was vital for the team.

The former chief selector, who has also played 38 Women ODIs and 9 Women T20Is for Pakistan, added that spinners also played a vital role in helping Pakistan win the game.

“138 was always going to be difficult for India knowing our bowling strength on those conditions, our spinners did very well and the stranglehold they maintained never allowed India to be in a commanding position,” Urooj said.

“Though Richa Gosh tried to hit some deliveries and bring India close but we had enough runs on board with us to defend,” she mentioned.

Urooj further said that Pakistan should continue playing the way it played against India and added that this could be a very good chance for Pakistan to win the Asia Cup.