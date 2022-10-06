After seesaw battle, Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Natthakan Chantham was the star of Thailand's chase with a 51-ball 61. — Courtesy Asian Cricket Council

SYLHET: After a seesaw battle, Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets to hand Pakistan their first loss in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) Thursday morning.

According to a match report issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), chasing a modest 117-run target, Pakistan bowlers kept Thailand batters in check as Thailand chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the match.



In three outings in the tournament, Pakistan have won the last two matches played against Malaysia and defending champions Bangladesh.



The team will now take on arch-rivals India tomorrow at the SICS.

During Thursday's match, requiring 16 runs from two overs, the 19th over went for only six runs bowled by Nida Dar and she picked the prized scalp of Natthakan Chantham who top-scored with a 51-ball 61, which included five fours and two sixes, the PCB match report read.

With 10 runs required of the last over, Rosenan Kanoh struck Diana for a four on the second ball to help her side achieved the target with four wickets in hand.

Nida and Tuba Hasan bagged two wickets apiece, while Nashra Sandhu and Kainat Imtiaz took a wicket each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sidra Amin continued her fine form in the tournament, she top-scored with a 64-ball 56, smashing six boundaries. Pakistan scored 116 for five in their 20 overs at a slow and low track.